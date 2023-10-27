Delhi Metro's Phase-IV Project: Advancements In Key Corridors

Two out of the three remaining segments of the Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project are progressing well in the approval process, signifying significant advancements in enhancing connectivity within the national capital.

In March 2019, the Union Cabinet granted approval for three out of the six proposed DMRC corridors in the Phase-IV project. These approved corridors are Tughlakabad-Aerocity, Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg, and Majlis Park-Maujpur. However, the other three corridors—Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha, and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block—are yet to receive Cabinet approval.

Let's take a closer look at the details of these Phase-IV corridors:

1. Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro Corridor:

Construction work is actively underway on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor, also known as the Silver Line. There are considerations to extend this route to Delhi Airport Terminal 1D, connecting with the Magenta Line. The 23.62-km-long project is projected to be completed by March 2026.

2. Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg Corridor:



DMRC engineers are diligently working on the 28.92-km-long Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor, which serves as an extension of the existing Magenta Line.

3. Majlis Park-Maujpur Metro Corridor:

The Majlis Park-Maujpur Metro corridor extends 12.55 kilometers and is an extension of the existing Pink Line.

4. Rithala-Bawana-Narela Metro Corridor:



The Rithala-Bawana-Narela Metro corridor is planned to extend into Haryana's Kundli, marking the fourth expansion of the Delhi Metro into a neighboring state, following the Yellow Line (Gurugram), Violet Line (Faridabad), and Green Line (Bahadurgarh). This corridor is designed as an extension of the existing Shaheed Sthal-Rithala corridor of the Red Line, covering a distance of 27.319 kilometers with 22 stations. Of these, 26.339 kilometers and 21 stations will be elevated, while approximately 0.89 kilometers and one station will be at ground level.

In summary, the progress on the Phase-IV corridors of the Delhi Metro is promising, with several routes under active development and expansion, aiming to improve transportation connectivity in the national capital.