Just In
Delhi Minister sounds alert for 'severe' water crisis, cites funds issue
Atishi on Tuesday sounded an alert for severe water crisis in the national capital, citing the paucity of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) funds which have been halted since August on the instructions of the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary Ashish Verma.
Atishi, who was given the charge of the Water Department in place of Saurabh Bharadwaj, said that despite the Finance Minister's written orders, funds were not being released, causing difficulties for salaries and routine tasks.
“All contractors have refused to work, and in the coming days, there may be a significant shortage of water.
"There might be contaminated water, and sewer overflow in many areas,” said Atishi, who is also the Water Minister.
“This is an emergency like situation and I urge L-G V.K. Saxena to intervene in the matter,” she added.