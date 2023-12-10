Live
Just In
Delhi Municipal Corporation Unveils Ambitious Rs 16,600 Crore Budget with AI-Driven Initiatives
- 1. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi reveals a groundbreaking budget for the 2024-25 fiscal, exceeding Rs 16,600 crore.
- 2. The focus lies on AI-based parking, libraries, and tax incentives for educational institutions.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, totaling over Rs 16,600 crore, focuses on AI-driven parking facilities, libraries, and tax incentives for educational institutions. Gyanesh Bharti, the MCD Commissioner, presented the budget, projecting an income of Rs 15,686.99 crore. The civic body reported a revenue of Rs 2,417 crore, reflecting a significant increase of approximately Rs 400 crore compared to the previous year, marking the highest revenue in the Corporation's history attributed to property tax.
In another development, the Enforcement Directorate opposed the bail plea of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case. The opposition cited alleged bribes collected on Singh's behalf, his influential status, and statements from approver Dinesh Arora implicating him in the case. Singh, arrested on October 4 after a 10-hour search at his North Avenue residence, became the third AAP leader arrested in the case.
Turning to the weather update, the city is expected to experience a maximum temperature of around 25°C, with the minimum temperature projected at approximately 8.3°C. Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a degree below the normal for this time of year. The historical data from the IMD indicates that the record for the lowest minimum temperature in December is 0 degrees, documented on December 27, 1930.