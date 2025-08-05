Delhi plans to launch over 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

New Delhi: The Delhi government has plans to establish over 100 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (UAAMs) between August and September 2025, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, a total of 108 sites have been identified as feasible for setting up these clinics across various civic agencies.

“Of these, 53 sites fall under the Public Works Department (PWD), 38 under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), eight under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and nine are located on properties managed by the Directorate of Education (DoE),” a government document said.

Several existing Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMCs) will be repurposed into UAAMs, and renovation work, including painting, plastering, waterproofing, tile work and installation of false ceilings, is underway by PWD.

“Tenders have already been floated for repair and maintenance works. Besides upgrading current facilities, new clinics will also be constructed to meet the expansion targets,” government officials said

However, in some places, the project is facing delays due to pending No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from various agencies.

As per the government document, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved only 11 out of 109 proposed sites, while all 39 sites proposed under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are still under review. Additional approvals from MCD are also awaited for more than 400 sites identified earlier this year.

The expansion aligns with a health agreement signed in April 2025 between the Delhi Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, enabling the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that Rs 1,749 crore has been allocated for the establishment of 1,139 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.(PTI)