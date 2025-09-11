Delhi Police Arrest Five Suspected Terrorists, Seize Weapons and Explosives

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested five suspected terrorists from different states during a series of coordinated operations. According to officials, the arrests were made following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of individuals linked to terror modules.

During the raids, the police recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive materials from the suspects. The seized items include cartridges, detonators, and incriminating documents that indicate possible terror activities being planned.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act. They are currently being interrogated to trace their network and identify their handlers.

Delhi Police officials said the arrests have averted a possible terror conspiracy in the national capital and nearby regions. Further investigations are underway to establish the full scope of the module and its links to other extremist groups.