Delhi Police Arrests Three Top Terrorists, Exposes Pakistan's ISI Link In Online Jihadist Recruitment

**Who is Farhatullah Ghori?**

Farhatullah Ghori, also known by aliases like Abu Sufiyan, Sardar Sahab, and Faru, has been linked to several high-profile attacks, including the 2002 assault on the Akshardham Temple and the 2005 suicide attack on the Task Force office in Hyderabad. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated him as a terrorist, and he is a wanted individual by Indian law enforcement agencies.

Ghori's involvement in radicalizing Indian youth for online jihad from his sanctuary in Pakistan has come to light following the recent arrest of Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, one of NIA's most wanted terrorists, and his two associates. These individuals were part of an IS-sponsored module. It appears that Ghori's online activities, including posting radical speeches on YouTube, have been aimed at indoctrinating and recruiting young Indians into jihadist activities.

In a recent video statement, Farhatullah Ghori's voice can be heard, accompanied by images of Indian Mujahideen terrorists who reportedly escaped from the Batla House encounter site. The video serves as a cautionary message and offers guidance to aspiring jihadists.

**Delhi Police's Arrests:**

On Monday, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested three suspected Islamic State (IS) terrorists. They were identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, also known as Abdullah, Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf, and Mohammad Arshad Warsi. All three suspects are engineering graduates who had been in contact with their handler, Farhatullah Ghori, based in Pakistan. Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam was apprehended in Jaitpur, Delhi, while Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf and Mohammad Arshad Warsi were arrested in Lucknow and Moradabad, respectively.