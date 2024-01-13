Delhi Police ASI shoots himself to death during night duty

An on duty Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in south Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Ramavtar, a native of district Mahendergarh, Haryana, had joined Delhi Police in 1993.

According to police, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, ASI Ramavtar along with Sub-Inspector Prem Singh were deployed on night picket duty at B.P. Marg.

“At around 3 a.m., Ramavtar informed his fellow Sub Inspector to take rest for 10 minutes and went to sit in his car, which was parked near the barricade,” said a senior police official.

“When SI Prem went to check on him after some time, he found that ASI Ramavtar had shot himself with his service pistol and he was found dead,” the official added.