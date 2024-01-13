Live
- Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus: Leaked Features and Upgrades
- Telangana: Eleven-year-old boy dies of electric shock in Attapur while flying kites
- E-bike craze in high gear at CES 2024! Some tout ChatGPT, others Apple AirTags; know what's up
- Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka due to fog
- Delhi Police ASI shoots himself to death during night duty
- Delhi records coldest morning with min temp of 3.6 degrees
- Top 5 Must-Have Appliances for a Smarter Living Space
- MP Vijayasai introduces ministers to party leaders
- Dharma Prachara Mahotsavam commenced in Tadepalligudem
- Telangana: RTA staff launches inspection of private travel buses at LB Nagar
Just In
Delhi Police ASI shoots himself to death during night duty
An on duty Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in south Delhi, an official...
An on duty Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in south Delhi, an official said on Saturday.
The deceased, identified as Ramavtar, a native of district Mahendergarh, Haryana, had joined Delhi Police in 1993.
According to police, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, ASI Ramavtar along with Sub-Inspector Prem Singh were deployed on night picket duty at B.P. Marg.
“At around 3 a.m., Ramavtar informed his fellow Sub Inspector to take rest for 10 minutes and went to sit in his car, which was parked near the barricade,” said a senior police official.
“When SI Prem went to check on him after some time, he found that ASI Ramavtar had shot himself with his service pistol and he was found dead,” the official added.