Delhi Police Head Constable Passes UPSC Exam

Ram Bhajan Kumar, a head constable of the Delhi Police, passed the competitive Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam on Tuesday as one of 933 successful candidates. He is 34 years old.

He expressed his happiness and said that several people including relatives and neighbors called him and congratulated him. His father had tears in his eyes. He also mentiomed that this was his second last attempt.

He has became an inspiration and he said that he knew it was tough but he never gave up on his dream. He also knew that one day he would be able to and will acieve all his dreams.

Ram claimed he used to spend 7-8 hours every day studying. He also took time off to study for 16 hours a day, take practise exams, and increase his practise time.

He was first assigned to Vijay Ghat in the CP reserve after he joined the force in 2009 as a constable. He worked there for a while before being transferred to the Shahbad Dairy police station, where he later was promoted.

Meanwhile, Ram, a daily laborer's son from Rajasthan, became the first member of his family to earn a graduate degree and passed the civil services examination on his eighth try with a rank of 667. Furthermore, this is not where he has stopped, the head constable is getting ready to retake the test with the goal of getting better grades. On May 28, there will be a preliminary exam.