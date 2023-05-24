Live
- Delhi Police Head Constable Passes UPSC Exam
- Now Google Bard replies with images; How to use
- Govt committed to boost tourism, infrastructure development: Gadkari
- What are the major reason for a species to become endangered one?
- Electrical bus overturns on Tirumala Ghat Road
- Not Inviting Droupadi Murmu In Inaugration Is Insult To Constitutional Post, Says Rahul Gandhi
- Andhra Pradesh: Bhuma Akhila Priya granted bail in attack on AV Subba Reddy case
- Samuthirakani’s Vimanam Movie Completes Its Censor Formalities
- Ravi Teja’s First Look Poster From Tiger Nageswara Rao Is Out
- Andhra Pradesh: Bus carrying devotees plunged into valley in Tirumala, several injured
Delhi Police Head Constable Passes UPSC Exam
- Ram Bhajan Kumar, a head constable of the Delhi Police, passed the competitive Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam
- Ram claimed he used to spend 7-8 hours every day studying.
Ram Bhajan Kumar, a head constable of the Delhi Police, passed the competitive Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam on Tuesday as one of 933 successful candidates. He is 34 years old.
He expressed his happiness and said that several people including relatives and neighbors called him and congratulated him. His father had tears in his eyes. He also mentiomed that this was his second last attempt.
He has became an inspiration and he said that he knew it was tough but he never gave up on his dream. He also knew that one day he would be able to and will acieve all his dreams.
Ram claimed he used to spend 7-8 hours every day studying. He also took time off to study for 16 hours a day, take practise exams, and increase his practise time.
He was first assigned to Vijay Ghat in the CP reserve after he joined the force in 2009 as a constable. He worked there for a while before being transferred to the Shahbad Dairy police station, where he later was promoted.