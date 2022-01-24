Delhi Police issues guideline for attendees of Republic Day Parade

New Delhi: In view of the corona infection, Delhi Police has issued a guideline for those attending the Republic Day parade. According to this guideline, only those people who have received both doses of the vaccine will be able to participate in the Republic Day parade. Along with this, children below 15 years of age will not be able to go to see the parade.

The police has also said in this guideline that the spectators coming to watch the parade will have to follow all the corona rules like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing etc. It will be necessary for the audience that they have received both doses of the vaccine. The police have requested the people to bring their vaccination certificate with them.

In the initial phase, vaccination was started only for those above 18 years of age but now it is also available for 15-18 year olds. Not only this, people who are above 60 years of age are also taking precautionary doses.

Delhi Police has tweeted regarding the seating arrangements during Republic Day that if the seating facility will start for the spectators from 7.00 am, then people should reach the parade venue accordingly. Since there is limited parking, people have also been urged to use taxis or carpooling facilities. People have also been asked to bring valid identity cards and cooperation in security checks has also been requested.