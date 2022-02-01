Delhi Police Made An Appeal Requesting The Public Not To Expose The Identity Of The Rape Victim In Shahdara

The Delhi Police lodged an appeal on Monday, requesting that the identity, photos, and personal data of the 20-year-old victim in the Shahdara kidnapping and gangrape case should not be made public. The request comes after numerous people claimed the girl committed herself in tweets that included her identity and images. The allegations have been refuted by the police.

Numerous people tagged officials and tweeted on Monday that the woman had committed suicide and that the culprits should be prosecuted. DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram later issued an online statement indicating that the woman was alive.

According to the DCP, they dispatched a crew to her residence. The woman is perfectly safe and healthy. People who are publishing her images and divulging her identity are breaking the law. In one video, the survivor was seen assaulted with belts and pipes by women and boys.

The DCP said in response to the videos and posts that a specific group of people are seeking to portray the occurrence as a communal turn. Personal animosity is the motivation. The accused accused the wife of murdering their 15-year-old son. There is no communal or caste element. They are taking the appropriate steps to stop all of these people from disseminating false information.

Delhi Police said that so far resulted in the arrests of eight women and a man, as well as three juveniles.

The appeal came into highlight during the last week, when the woman was kidnapped, allegedly gangraped, and displayed by her neighbours in Shahdara, Delhi. Her hair was supposedly chopped, her face was darkened, and she was made to wear a garland of shoes.

Meanwhile, the woman is recovering from her wounds and her father said that this incident should not happen with any girl, or daughter. He said that he hoped no one should have to go through this. The rest of his family, is horrified that no one sought to help or stop the heinous assault.

Her sister said that if people had showed some support at that time then the incident wouldn't have happened

Anil Choudhary of the Congress and Gautam Gambhir of the BJP both paid a visit there. Gambhir stated that he had spoken with police personnel and that they will take action.