Delhi Police nab notorious criminal after brief exchange of fire

New Delhi: After a brief exchange of fire, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a wanted armed robber, who did not even hesitate to shoot while snatching from people on the roads of the national capital.

The accused, identified as Sarfaraz a.k.a Akil, a resident of Shahdara, has been involved in more than 15 cases including attempt to murder, said an official.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said that there was information about the movements of Sarfaraz in the South-East Delhi area, and a team was deployed to track him as the accused was frequently changing his hideouts to evade his arrest.

"However, the persistent efforts of the team paid off when specific information regarding the arrival of the accused, Sarfaraz, at MB Road, near Tughlakabad Fort, was received on Monday," said Dhaliwal.

A trap was laid and at about 10:15 p.m, Sarfaraj was spotted coming on a scooty from Mehrauli side on MB Road, and after he parked his scooty near the boundary wall of the Tughlaqabad Fort, the police team encircled him and asked him to surrender.

"He whipped out a pistol and fired a round towards the police team, however, he was overpowered and disarmed. Luckily, nobody was injured during the scuffle," said Dhaliwal.

The Special CP said that Sarfaraj has been involved in more than 15 criminal cases of attempt to murder, robbery, Arms Act, theft, etc. in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, Sarfaraj along with an associate, had robbed one Shyam Sunder of Rs 1,53,000 at the gunpoint.