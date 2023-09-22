Delhi Police rescues man attempting suicide on Instagram live

Live
Prompt action of Delhi Police saved a life of a-28-year-old man, who was trying to commit suicide in his house at Delhi on Friday, an official said.
The victim had also broadcasted a live video on Instagram while attempting to commit suicide.
Police said that they received a call at the police control room. The caller reported that his younger brother, who lives alone, had livestreamed a suicide attempt on Instagram.
“In response to the call, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Farsh Bazar police station, along with his team, reached the location at Chhota Thakur Dwara, Shahdara, after obtaining technical details. The man was promptly rescued,” said a senior police official.
“He had inflicted injuries on his arms using blades and was immediately taken to the hospital,” said the official.
“The man is involved in a matrimonial dispute and has two children. Further legal proceedings are underway,” the official added.