Live
- Delhi-NCR sees rise in viral fever, flu & dengue cases: Doctors
- Indian diaspora body congratulates PM Modi for successfully holding G20 Summit
- Air India deploys Service Assurance Officers at 16 major Indian airports for on-ground assistance
- Taking blessings of god and goddess before going into 2024 'war', says Lalu Prasad
- NDRF provided CBRN security during G20 Summit
- Qualcomm to continue supplying 5G modem for Apple iPhones till 2026
- U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India gear up for do-or-die battle against UAE
- Delhi court adjourns to Sep 14 day-to-day hearing in 2020 North-East riots case
- Vijayan breaks silence over daughter's 'controversial' business deals
- Delhi High Court directs AAP Government to file detailed status report on child beggars
Just In
Delhi Police uses Bollywood charm to advocate helmet safety
The Delhi Police, renowned for its innovative approach to public awareness campaigns, recently took to X to convey message about road safety.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police, renowned for its innovative approach to public awareness campaigns, recently took to X to convey message about road safety.
In their latest post, the Delhi Police shared an image of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic role in film 'Jawan'. The caption accompanying the image delivered a message: "BACHCHA, BADA YA JAWAN, HELMET BACHA SAKTA HAI JAAN!" (Be it children, old or young, a helmet can save a life).
The clever play on words not only underscores the importance of wearing helmets but also demonstrates the Delhi Police's ability to connect with the public using popular culture references.
Accompanying this image was a short video clip from the film, where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet.
The video has garnered significant attention, amassing a total of 34.5K views and counting.
Social media users have been quick to respond to the Delhi Police's creative approach.
One user commented, "Impressive," applauding the police force's outreach efforts.