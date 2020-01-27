Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Delhi polls: BJP doesn't want to open Shaheen Bagh route, it's doing dirty politics over this issue, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi polls: BJP doesnArvind Kejriwal
Highlights

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the BJP does not want to open the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road where...

NEW DELHI: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the BJP does not want to open the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road where anti-CAA protests are going on for over a month as the saffron party is doing "dirty politics" over it. He said law and order in the national capital entirely lies with the Centre and "if they are saying that they need permission from me, I am giving them permission, open the road in one hour".

"I can give you this in writing, BJP does not want to open the route in Shaheen Bagh. The Shaheen Bagh route will remain closed till February 8 (election day) and it will open February 9," Kejriwal told reporters.

He further alleged that the BJP just knows how to do "dirty politics over everything".

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>

More From Entertainment

More >>
Action Making Video From 27 Jan 2020 12:05 PM GMT

Action Making Video From 'Aswathama'

A New Poster From
A New Poster From 'Sufna' Is Released
"Gabru…" Song Is Out From
'Gabru…' Song Is Out From 'ShubhMangalZyadaaSavdhaan'
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' Gets A New Release Date
Akshay Kumar Is Coming As
Akshay Kumar Is Coming As 'BachchanPandey'


Top