First case of Omicron Virus reported in the country's capital

New Delhi: The First case of a new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, on Sunday has been reported in the country's capital New Delhi. This has been confirmed in a corona patient who returned from abroad and admitted to LNJP Hospital. 12 people who returned from abroad were admitted to LNJP Hospital, and their samples were sent for genome sequencing. One of which has been confirmed by Omicron. The infected youth had come from Tanzania. With this, there have been a total of five cases of Omicron across the country.

Two cases of Omicron were reported on Saturday, 72-year-old Omicron was found infected in Jamnagar, Gujarat. At the same time, a person who returned to Mumbai from South Africa in the evening was found infected. From South Africa, this person came to Delhi via Dubai and then reached Mumbai from there. It was found infected with the coronavirus on 25 November and now an Omicron variant has been found in it. Right now it has been kept in Kalyan Dombivli Covid Care Center.