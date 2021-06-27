Delhi reports 85 new Covid cases; lowest this year

New Delhi: In its lowest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases this year, Delhi reported 85 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking its cumulative infection tally to 1,433,675, a Health department bulletin showed on Friday.

The city also saw nine new fatalities due to the viral disease as its death toll increased to 24,961 comprising 1.74% of the total cases. Recoveries from Covid-19, meanwhile, rose by 158 to 1,407,116 or 98.15% of the overall caseload, the bulletin showed.

Active cases were recorded below the 1,600-mark at 1,598. These comprise 0.11% of the infection tally. The positivity rate in the preceding 24 hours stood at 0.12% as 72,920 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease.

Of these, RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests were conducted on 50,839 samples while the remaining 22,081 samples underwent rapid antigen testing. A total of 21,203,679 samples have been tested in the Capital till now while tests conducted per million population stand at 1,115,983.