Delhi: Two held with heroin worth over Rs 1 crore

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 915 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 1 crore in the international market, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Tej Singh (27) and Subedar Singh (20), both residents of Nihal Vihar, Nangloi.

The arrest followed specific intelligence received regarding Tej and his associate, who were expected to arrive near the red light area of Sector 23-24 in Rohini, Delhi, with a consignment of heroin for distribution.

“Based on this information, a sting operation was set up at the specified location, leading to the successful apprehension of the accused individuals from Delhi. Police seized 915 grams of heroin with a market value exceeding Rs 1 crore in the international market from their possession,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav.

During interrogation, both suspects revealed that they had a mutual friend involved in drug peddling. Additionally, their own brother, Kunwar, was engaged in the drug trade and utilised their taxi for trafficking drugs. For this service, he would earn approximately Rs 20,000 per round trip from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi,” said the Special CP.

In 2018, Kunwar Singh was arrested in an NDPS case by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

“Following his incarceration, the accused individuals began visiting him in jail and established connections with other visitors. Consequently, they became acquainted with drug peddlers from Uttar Pradesh and ventured into the lucrative drug trade,” said the Special CP.

“They have been involved in drug trafficking within Delhi for the past 10 months,” the Special CP added.