Delhi University announced winter vacation from November 13th to 19th

New Delhi: After Delhi Schools winter breaks, Delhi University on Friday also announced its winter vacation ahead of time in view of the air pollution situation in Delhi. The holiday has been declared at Delhi University from November 13 to November 19. The officials said that a notification was issued in this regard on Friday. Generally, winter break in colleges is declared in December.

The officials stated that the decision to take a winter vacation was made with GRAP Stage 4 in mind. According to officials, all DU colleges and institutions will be closed between November 13 and November 19. The notification states that there has been no change in the timing of the examination and interview.

It will only happen at the time scheduled. Earlier, with the terrible state of air quality in mind, winter break was declared in all government and private schools in Delhi prior to the start of Delhi University. From the 9th to the 18th of November, all schools in Delhi will be closed.

The school and college holidays have been declared at a time when air quality has improved and pollution has reduced as a result of rain since Friday morning. The improvement in the capital's air quality has provided respite to sick people, like asthma patients. Announcing a vacation at Delhi University has also provided respite to students from other states who have gone home for the Diwali holidays.