  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Delhi-Vizag flight receives hoax bomb threat

Delhi-Vizag flight receives hoax bomb threat
x
Highlights

New Delhi: An Air India flight going from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam received a bomb threat Tuesday late night, but it was found to be a hoax after a...

New Delhi: An Air India flight going from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam received a bomb threat Tuesday late night, but it was found to be a hoax after a thorough scrutiny on landing in the port city, said an official.

Visakhapatnam Airport director S Raja Reddy said the Delhi police received the bomb threat call and alerted the airline and the Visakhapatnam airport. "It (flight) landed safely and on thoroughly checking the flight, it was found to be a false call," Reddy said, adding that there were 107 passengers on the Vizag-bound flight. After deboarding passengers from the aircraft and checking it, nothing suspicious was found, the director noted.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick