Delhi-Vizag flight receives hoax bomb threat
New Delhi: An Air India flight going from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam received a bomb threat Tuesday late night, but it was found to be a hoax after a thorough scrutiny on landing in the port city, said an official.
Visakhapatnam Airport director S Raja Reddy said the Delhi police received the bomb threat call and alerted the airline and the Visakhapatnam airport. "It (flight) landed safely and on thoroughly checking the flight, it was found to be a false call," Reddy said, adding that there were 107 passengers on the Vizag-bound flight. After deboarding passengers from the aircraft and checking it, nothing suspicious was found, the director noted.
