Live
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn uproar over key issues
- Watch: ‘Powerhouse’ Song Out Now from Rajinikanth’s Coolie
- GST row: Small traders launch 3-day agitation in Karnataka
- Saiyaara Box Office Collection: ₹132.25 Cr in 5 Days | Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Debut Hit
- CM Chandrababu lauds Dubai's development, promotes vision for AP
- Avatar 3 First Look Revealed | Trailer Releases on July 25 | Global Launch on Dec 19, 2025
- Human-animal conflict: Delay in implementing power fence worries TN farmers
- Looking for Smoothest GTA 6 Experience? PS5 Pro May Be the Only Way
- India to be 3rd-largest economy by 2028, to reach $10.6 trillion by 2035: Morgan Stanley
- UK Reopens 2025 Visa Ballot for Indians Without Job Offers
Delhi woman raped in Himachal hotel by owner
Highlights
Shimla: A woman tourist from Delhi was allegedly raped by the owner of the hotel where she was staying in Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, police...
Shimla: A woman tourist from Delhi was allegedly raped by the owner of the hotel where she was staying in Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Shubham, has been arrested, they said.
According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she was staying in the hotel near Dharamshala with her three friends and her employer, who is a friend of Shubham. On Sunday, when the woman’s friends had gone sightseeing, Shubham entered her room and raped her.
Next Story