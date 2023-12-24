Delhi's Cultural Extravaganza: Diverse Performances Unveiled In Week-Long Festival

From December 24 to 30, Delhi is set to showcase a diverse array of cultural programs featuring artists from different Indian states. The Department of Art, Culture, and Languages, in collaboration with various academies and the tourism department, unveiled a week-long cultural calendar for Delhi on Saturday.



The calendar encompasses a rich tapestry of performances, ranging from folk renditions and classical music to traditional poetry and contemporary rock, intending to appeal to a broad audience. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Art and Culture, Saurabh Bharadwaj, emphasized Delhi's role as a microcosm of India, bringing together performers from various states in a celebration of ongoing festivities.



Highlights of the cultural calendar include the "Dhanak ke Rang" festival at Central Park in Connaught Place on December 24 and 25, organized by the Urdu and Hindi Academies. This event will feature an all-women mushaira and kavi sammelan, along with performances by Sufi and rock bands. On December 27 and 28, the "Remember Ghalib" festival at the India Islamic Cultural Centre on Lodhi Road will pay homage to the poet Ghalib, aiming to preserve and promote his literary legacy.



Further events include Rajasthani folk performances and an evening of qawwali at Siri Fort Auditorium on December 28 and 29, as well as a Thumri festival for classical music enthusiasts at the Kamani Auditorium from December 27 to 29. The calendar also includes Uttarini and Ragini festivals at various locations across the city.

Minister Bharadwaj expressed the goal of fostering a vibrant cultural landscape to enhance the quality of life for residents, providing moments of joy, reflection, and shared celebration. Notably, all events featured on the calendar are free of charge.