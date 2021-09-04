Demand over rides the water supply in areas of Delhi, Kejriwal pilot project failed

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of Delhi had an important plan, which is now almost on the verge of failure. Even after eight years of the pilot project launched by the Delhi government to ensure round-the-clock water supply in Malviya Nagar and Vasant Vihar areas, only five per cent of the households in these two areas have benefited from it.

The Officials said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) started the project in January 2013 in partnership with private companies. The deadline for completion of this project was December 2014. There are 50 thousand houses in Malviya Nagar and 8 thousand in Vasant Vihar.

According to the data, only 783 houses of Navjeevan Vihar and Geetanjali Enclave of Malviya Nagar have got the benefit of this project after a lapse of about eight and a half years. Apart from this, only 2,156 houses of West End Colony, Anand Niketan and Shanti Niketan of Vasant Vihar have got the benefit. The officials said that there is not enough water available to supply the entire project area 24 hours a day.

An officer said, "The infrastructure for water supply is ready in most places, but more water is needed to give to all." On an average, every household in Delhi gets water for four hours. The city needs 1140 MGD of water per day while Delhi Jal Board supplies only 935 MGD. Another official said that DJB is working together on several water projects and its results will be seen in the coming years.