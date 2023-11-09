Live
Just In
Demonetisation a monumental blunder, hit economy: Congress
New Delhi: On the seventh anniversary of the demonetization decision, the Congress on Wednesday said it failed to achieve the objectives as it was a...
New Delhi: On the seventh anniversary of the demonetization decision, the Congress on Wednesday said it failed to achieve the objectives as it was a “monumental blunder” of the Modi government and has blood on its hands for a reckless decision. In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Seven years ago today, on November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inflicted demonetisation on an unsuspecting nation.
A decision that broke the back of the Indian economy and epitomised the unique combination of hubris, inhumanity and economic illiteracy that is the hallmark of the Modi government.”
The Congress leader said that a travesty repeated again with the unplanned, sudden lockdown on March 24, 2020, which led to lakhs of migrant workers walking hundreds and thousands of kms back home.