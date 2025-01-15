Dense fog in Delhi-NCR: 184 flights delayed, 26 trains running late

New Delhi: A thick fog enveloped the national capital and surrounding areas early Wednesday morning, severely affecting visibility and causing widespread transportation disruptions. At least seven flights were cancelled, while 184 others were delayed. Additionally, 26 trains heading to Delhi were running late, with six train schedules altered due to the low visibility.

The thick fog caused visibility levels to plummet to near zero in several areas disrupting air, road, and rail traffic.

This comes a day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in the national capital, warning of dense to very dense fog.

Road traffic also slowed down as dense fog made commuting difficult across Delhi and other cities in the NCR.

In a statement around 7:30 a.m., Delhi Airport urged passengers to stay informed about their flight status. "Although landings and take-offs continue, flights that do not meet the CAT III (Category III Instrument Landing System) standards may experience delays. We advise passengers to check with their airlines for the latest updates. We regret any inconvenience caused," said Delhi Airport in repeated advisories.

Budget airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet also issued warnings to travellers, urging them to monitor their flight schedules due to the heavy fog affecting air travel.

The IMD predicted the minimum temperature for the day would dip to 9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was forecast to reach around 19 degrees. The weather department also warned of a generally overcast sky throughout the day.

The IMD has forecasted further fog during the evening and night, with cloudy skies expected throughout the day. There is also a chance of light rain later in the day or night, further complicating the weather conditions.

The average air quality in the national capital remains in the "poor" category.

Dense fog and cold wave have become recurring phenomena in northern India, further complicating the already difficult winter conditions. Residents are being advised to take extra precautions while travelling.