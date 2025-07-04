Deputy CM Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' slogan creates storm in Maha politics

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde’s ‘Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat’ slogan, at a function, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present, created a political storm on Friday.

At the inauguration of Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre organised by Shri Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj, he showered praise on HM Shah, and while concluding, he said ‘Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra’ and moved away from the microphone. But he came back and added ‘Jai Gujarat’, which grabbed the attention of those present on the occasion.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol were among others who were present on the occasion.

Deputy CM Shinde’s move to announce ‘Jai Gujarat’ came at a time when the estranged brothers Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are set to attend the victory rally together, organised by Shiv Sena UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in Worli on July 5 to celebrate their movement against the state government’s decision to impose Hindi along with Marathi and Hindi from classes 1 to 5.

The government ultimately withdrew its two government resolutions on the introduction of Hindi from grade one. Both brothers have been singing the Marathi Manoos tune, giving a call for the protection of Marathi in Maharashtra.

Further, Deputy CM Shinde’s timing to add ‘Jai Gujarat’ to ‘Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra’ is also politically significant when Shiv Sena UBT Uddhav Thackeray is repeatedly accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre and NITI Aayog of reducing the importance of Mumbai and separating it from Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena UBT and NCP (SP) strongly criticised Shinde.

Shiv Sena UBT deputy leader Sushama Andhare slammed Deputy CM Shinde, saying that this was a desperate attempt to please Delhi bosses. Andhare said, “This is definitely part of the political ploy. When the Marathi people are united on the Marathi language issue, opposing the imposition of Hindi, the BJP will try to unite non-Marathi votes in an equally strong manner. Shinde has consciously used ‘Jai Gujarat’ as an attempt to show how he is their biggest helper in uniting the BJP's non-Marathi votes. Therefore, when the municipal elections are about to be held, such a statement can be made, keeping in mind the non-Marathi votes there. All the Gujarati voters there will have to think about this: how can a person who was born in Maharashtra’s soil, who grew up in the soil here, can be dishonest with that soil, be honest with the people of Gujarat?” she asked.

NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad took a dig at Shinde and asked, “Kem Cho Shinde Saab?” (How are you, Shinde Saab?). He reminded Deputy CM Shinde that Shiv Sena was founded by Marathi Manoos.



