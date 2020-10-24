Devendra Fadnavis tests Covid-19 positive, under treatment

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that he has tested Covid-19 positive and gone into isolation.

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown, but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break!," Fadnavis tweeted.

Revealing that he has contracted the coronavirus and gone into isolation, assured that he was taking all mediation and as per the advice of his doctors.

Fadnavis, 50, is the BJP in-charge for the ongoing crucial Assembly elections in Bihar and during his hectic poll schedules, has been regularly shutting between Maharashtra and Bihar in the past few weeks.

The ex-Chief Minister also suggested that all those who had come in contact with him the past few days must take care and get themselves tested for Covid-19 as a precaution.