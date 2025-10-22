DFS receives 269 fire calls this Diwali, 15% drop from last year

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 269 emergency calls on Diwali night this year, marking a nearly 15 per cent decline from last year’s figure of 318, the highest in the past 13 years, an official said on Tuesday.

A senior DFS officer said that despite the large number of calls, no major mishaps, loss of life or serious injuries were reported this year.

“We received 269 fire calls till midnight. Out of which 122 calls were related to firecrackers. Fortunately, no major incidents were reported. Most calls were related to minor blazes triggered by firecrackers and diyas. However, we received two Make-4 and one Make-6 (category of fire calls),” the officer said.

The DFS had placed all its fire stations, vehicles and quick response teams on high alert throughout the festival period. “Detailed planning was done in advance to ensure public safety. All staff leaves were cancelled, and all vehicles and firefighting equipment were thoroughly checked to ensure prompt response,” the officer said, adding that the department plays a crucial role during Diwali in combating fire-related incidents and ensuring the safety of citizens.

Last year, on Diwali night, the city had witnessed 318 fire-related emergency calls -- the highest since 2011.

According to the DFS data, the number of Diwali fire calls recorded in the past years stood at 206 in 2011, 184 in 2012, 177 in 2013, 211 in 2014, 290 in 2015, 243 in 2016, 204 in 2017, 271 in 2018, 245 in 2019, 205 in 2020, 152 in 2021, 201 in 2022 and 208 in 2023.

During the 2024 Diwali, the peak time of distress calls was between 6 pm and 11.59 pm when the DFS received 176 calls, followed by 144 calls between midnight and 6 am. “The overall decline in the number of calls this year indicates better public awareness and precautionary measures. The comparatively lower number of incidents also reflects enhanced coordination between agencies,” Deputy Fire Chief, AK Malik told PTI.