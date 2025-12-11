DGCA summons IndiGo CEO

Mumbai: The aviation regulator DGCA has summoned IndiGo chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers on Thursday and asked him to present a report detailing data and updates on the airline’s ongoing operational disruptions.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the IndiGo CEO to present information about operational and passenger services, the status of network-wide restoration efforts, the progress made in re-accommodating affected passengers, and the measures taken to prioritise vulnerable travellers, including the elderly, those with medical needs, and unaccompanied minors.

The regulator has sought details of the airline’s monitoring mechanism to ensure the timely completion of restoration activities.

It asked IndiGo for an update on its pilot and cabin crew recruitment plan, the current crew strength, and the recruitment and training pipeline for the coming months.

The regulator has also sought information on measures being implemented to prevent roster shortages and issues related to flight duty time limitations (FDTL). It has asked for data on the number of cancelled flights and refunds processed, timelines for refund completion in both direct and online travel agent bookings, and the airline’s compliance with DGCA’s Civil Aviation Requirements.

The DGCA has sought a summary of delayed or misrouted baggage cases, steps taken to trace and return baggage, average delivery timelines, and the compensation.