Dhami Government Constitutes Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority

After abolition of the Madrasa Board, the Authority will decide the syllabus

The Uttarakhand government is going to abolish the Madrasa Board from July 2026. Under the new system, the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority has been constituted.

Special Secretary Dr. Parag Madhukar Dhakate stated that during the last Assembly session, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced the abolition of the Madrasa Board and said that from July this year, all minority institutions would be brought under the umbrella of the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority, and their recognition would be done through the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

Dr. Parag further said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, eminent professors and scholars have been nominated to this Authority, who will determine the academic curriculum for minority students. Educators from all minority communities have been included in it.

He informed that Dr. Surjit Singh Gandhi has been appointed as Chairman, while Prof. Rakesh Jain, Dr. Syed Ali Hamid, Prof. Pema Tenzin, Dr. Elba Medrile, Prof. Robina Aman, and Prof. Gurmeet Singh have been appointed as members. Social worker Rajendra Bisht and retired officer Chandrashekhar Bhatt have also been made members. The Director of Higher Education, Director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), and Director of Minority Welfare will also be members of the Authority.

“Our government has decided to constitute the State Minority Education Authority. Our government had taken the decision to abolish the Madrasa Board. Now this Authority will decide what kind of education will be provided to minority children. This Authority will determine the syllabus. All minority institutions will obtain recognition from the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.”

— Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister