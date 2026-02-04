Vasavi College of Engg wins OU inter-college chess title

Vasavi College of Engineering emerged champions at the OU Inter-College Chess Championships, organised by Vivekananda Government Degree College, Vidyanagar, here on Tuesday. The two-day tournament was conducted in a Round Robin League format and witnessed keen competition among leading city colleges.

Vasavi College topped the standings with 15.5 points, with Varshith, Sainath, Sharath, Shyam and Sai Vardhan delivering consistent performances.

Dr B.R. Ambedkar College finished runners-up with 14.5 points, led by strong outings from Akshay Kumar, Nelson, Nikhil, Manish Kumar and Kumar Raj Thota. C.B.I.T. secured third place with 14 points, while Bhavans Vivekananda finished fourth with 13.5 points.

Prof Bala Bhaskar, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, attended as chief guest and distributed prizes to the winners. Dr K Prabhu, Principal, Vivekananda Government Degree College, Prof Rajesh Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof K Deepla, Director, DPE, and Prof S Jagan Mohan, Organising Secretary, were present. The tournament was inaugurated by philanthropist Nakka Srinivas Yadav.