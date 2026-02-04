India to host next year’s Asian Rifle/Pistol C’ship

New Delhi: India will host next year’s Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship in Delhi where eight quota places for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be up for grabs, marking a historic first for the country’s shooting calendar which already features an Olympic qualifier in the World Cup.

The eight slots in the Asian competition will be in addition to the 12 quota places that will be on offer in the World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) from April 21 to 30 next year, also to be held in Delhi.

The allotment of the Asian event was confirmed by the Asian Shooting Confederation in a letter to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Singh Deo.

The NRAI stated that the dates for the Asian qualifier will be finalised in due course. “We congratulate National Rifle Association of India for winning the hosting rights of Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2027 where eight Quota Places will be distributed for the LA 2028 Olympics.

“We are confident that, under your leadership, the championship will be organised to the highest standards and will be a great success,” the letter, which is in PTI’s possession, stated.