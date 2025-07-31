Dharmasthala mass burial probe: SIT uncovers partial skeletal remains at suspected Site No. 6

Special Investigation Team (SIT) have recovered some partial skeletal remains and a few broken skull parts in the alleged burial spot No 6 dug up by them on Thursday in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

“We have recovered partial skeletal remains in burial site 6 which we marked. It is of a male body, probably,” informed sources in SIT to The New Indian Express. Broken skull parts and a few bones were also retrieved and would be sent for further forensic tests.

SIT investigation at spot no 6, in the presence of the witness-complainant, on Thursday morning. The spot is in a forested area located in the proximity of the Nethravathi river.

Sources state that the whistleblower had already pointed out the spot where he had dug up human remains by himself and SIT is likely to do the digging at that place soon. However, in the 5 sites dug so far, no human remains were found.

It may be recalled that whistleblower and witness-complainant in the case and a former sanitation worker had alleged that he was forced to bury the bodies of victims of alleged rape and murder 10 years ago in Dharmasthala village. A case was registered at the Dharmasthala police station on July 4 and SIT was formed to probe the case on July 19.

In a press communiqué issued earlier, SIT had stated that citizens can contact the team between 10 am and 5 pm at the temporary office crime scene at the Inspection Bungalow in Mallikatte, Kadri, Mangaluru. Information can also be shared on the WhatsApp number 8277986369, by phone at 0824-2005301 or through email [email protected].

Officers have also said that ground-penetrating radar (GPR) or mountain radar systems are being considered to aid the exhumation, though wet soil and interference by rain could decrease signal accuracy. A decision on using the radar technology is likely to be taken on Thursday.