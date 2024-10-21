  • Menu
Dhenkanal: Admin helps out widow

Dhenkanal: The district administration came to the rescue of a woman, Akhaji Behera, after her husband passed away recently.

Reports said her husband, Sukhadev Behera, a vendor, of Dasamanapatna village near Nihalprasad, was selling snacks on his two-wheeler in Puri. As fate would have it, he suddenly collapsed and died recently. After his death, the pathetic condition of his wife and children was shared on the social media.

District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyayrecently met Akhaji and enquired about her condition and her children. He released Rs 30,000 instantly for her. The Collector assured her that all possible assistance will be provided by the district administration to her to make her self-reliant.

