Live
- The importance of data authenticity & credibility
- 39 pc of workforce hail mental health programmes at job
- Schools shut as heavy rains disrupt life in Bengaluru
- Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari loses in final, wins silver medal
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Great Deal on iPhone 15 Plus; Should You Buy Now or Wait?
- Students from 11 states participate in ITU-WTSA robotics challenge
- Amit Shah in Gujarat on Tuesday to attend key events
- Deepika bags sixth Archery World Cup Final medal with silver in Mexico
- Kashi to Emerge as Healthcare Hub, Announces PM Modi
- Personalised, adaptive, multimodal learning for every student
Just In
Dhenkanal: Admin helps out widow
Highlights
Dhenkanal: The district administration came to the rescue of a woman, Akhaji Behera, after her husband passed away recently.Reports said her husband,...
Dhenkanal: The district administration came to the rescue of a woman, Akhaji Behera, after her husband passed away recently.
Reports said her husband, Sukhadev Behera, a vendor, of Dasamanapatna village near Nihalprasad, was selling snacks on his two-wheeler in Puri. As fate would have it, he suddenly collapsed and died recently. After his death, the pathetic condition of his wife and children was shared on the social media.
District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyayrecently met Akhaji and enquired about her condition and her children. He released Rs 30,000 instantly for her. The Collector assured her that all possible assistance will be provided by the district administration to her to make her self-reliant.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS