Dhenkanal mangoes to be exported abroad

Dhenkanals: Mangoes will soon be exported from Dhenkanal to other countries. Mangoes of the district are tasty and fleshy and its demand is strong both in the domestic as well as the international markets.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, during his visit to Dhenkanal on Sunday, said the State government has taken steps to export mangoes to foreign countries. He also said thousands of palm trees are being planted in Dhenkanal and Angul districts.

According to Forest department sources, 80,000 palm trees have been planted in the district in the last 10 months. DFO Sumit Kumar Kar said palm trees have commercial values, adding that the government has taken the initiative to plant palm trees on a large scale. Singh Deo, who is also the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, visited Synergy Institute of Engineering and Technology and heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat programme in the presence of hundreds of students, teachers and BJP leaders.