Dhenkanal student with 70 pc disability cracks NEET, gets admission in MKCG

Dhenkanal: “Willpower can overcome any adversity in life. I have faced all challenges with fortitude and cracked NEET in my first attempt recently. Despite my handicap, I am confident to achieve my goal,” asserted Ashrumochan Nayak, who suffers from multiple physical complications.

Ashrumochan belongs to Ambapada village near Karmul of Gondia block. When he was born with several physical complications, many villagers visited his house to see him because of the unusual nature of his body. People called him ‘Jaga’.

“We had lost hope for his survival. We took him to Satya Sai Hospital in Bangalore from 2009 to 2013 for treatment. Later, he was treated at Shishu Bhawan in Cuttack,” said his mother Birajini Nayak. Ashrumochan was also admitted in SVNIRTAR at Olatpur for one year for treatment. He, however, showed keen interest to pursue higher studies.

As per official records, Ashrumochan’s case is known as locomotor disability. The patient suffers from congenital deformity of both upper and lower limbs with 70 per cent permanent disability. The disability certificate is issued by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. His father Bijay Kumar Nayak is a teacher. Since childhood, Ashrumochan used to read and write on bed. He studied in a village school up to Class VII and later studied in English medium school in Jajpur till Class X. He excelled in drawing during his school days. He secured 92 per cent marks in Class X and 90 per cent marks in Delhi Public School in Dhenkanal.

Ashrumochan cracked NEET and got admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Affected by multiple handicaps in hip, leg and other parts of his body, Ashrumochan said he has never preferred tuition or coaching. “I always learnt from my mistakes and practiced a lot online at home. Doctors at Satya Sai Hospital in Bangalore had motivated me to scale new heights as I have the potential. My friends and teachers have never criticised me. I was always encouraged in schools. My parents and sister are always positive about my career. I am committed to become a cardiologist. I am not mentally challenged and God is with me,” said

Ashrumochan.