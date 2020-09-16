Digvijay raises scarcity of oxygen for COVID patients in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi:Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha raised the issue of high prices and the black marketing of the oxygen cylinders. He claimed that the scarcity of the oxygen cylinders was causing the death of many patients.

Digvijay Singh said, "The government is changing the Essential Commodity Act and the oxygen cylinder should also be brought under it."

He said, "The oxygen was priced at Rs 10 per cubic meter which has now gone up to Rs 50 per cubic meter.

"Due to this many patients have lost their lives and the government should act on this,' he said.

While attacking the Union Health Minister, Digvijay Singh said, "Even the health minister did not mention this issue during his speech."

With a massive spike of 90,123 cases, including 1,290 deaths in 24 hours, India's corona tally on Wednesday reached a total of 5,020,359 cases.

On July 17, India had logged 10 lakh cases, which then doubled to 20 lakh in 20 days on August 7. The country added another 10 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5. In 11 days, it added another 10 lakh cases, mounting to 50 lakh cases today.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 10,97,856 cases, including 30,409 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.