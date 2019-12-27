Digvijaya Singh takes a dig at Army chief over CAA remark

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reacted sharply to Army chief General Bipin Rawat's criticism of CAA protesters and his remark that 'leaders don't lead masses into violence and arson' Posting a news portal's report on the Army chief's comment, Digvijaya tweeted: "I agree General Saheb, but also leaders are not those who allow their followers to indulge in genocide of communal violence. Do you agree with me General Saheb?"

I agree General Saheb but also Leaders are not those who allow their followers to indulge in Genocide of Communal Violence. Do you agree with me General Saheb? https://t.co/rOo0vFGMIf — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 26, 2019

Digvijaya has been speaking out against CAA, calling it a 'divide and rule' policy. Earlier in the day, he reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Wednesday in which he asked people to introspect whether it was right on their part to indulge in violence while protesting against CAA.

Again, picking a headline on the Prime Minister's remark, Digvijaya Singh tweeted: "Main sahmat hun Modiji, lekin aap kyon introspect nahin karte aapke Gujrat ke karyakal mein aur Bharat ke PM ke rup mein aapne jo niryan liye unke bare mein? Kuch udaharan dun?" (I agree Modiji. But why don't you introspect on the decisions you took as chief minister of Gujarat and then as PM of India? Should I give you some examples?" CAA was not needed, feels the former CM.





मैं सहमत हूँ मोदी जी लेकिन आप क्यों Introspection नहीं करते आप के गुजरात के CM कार्यकाल में और भारत के PM के रूप में आपने जो निर्णय लिए हैं उनके बारे में? कुछ उदाहरण दूँ? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 26, 2019



