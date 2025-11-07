Dismembered woman’s body found in Noida

Panic gripped Noida’s Sector-108 area on Thursday morning after the mutilated body of a woman was recovered from a drain under the jurisdiction of Sector-39 police station.

The horrific discovery revealed that the woman’s head and both hands had been severed, and the body was found unclothed.

Upon receiving information, local police and forensic teams rushed to the spot and took the body into custody for post-mortem examination. The victim’s identity remains unknown.

Additional DCP of Noida, in a video shared on his official X handle, said that the body was recovered from a drain following information received by police. He added that the panchnama and post-mortem procedures are being conducted, while three dedicated teams have been formed to establish the victim’s identity.

According to sources, a morning walker first noticed the body lying near the drain and immediately alerted the police. Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder was carried out brutally, and the head and hands were likely removed to conceal the victim’s identity.

Police suspect that the woman was killed elsewhere and her body was dumped in the drain.

Officers are scanning CCTV footage from nearby roads and areas to trace how the body reached the drain and to identify possible suspects or vehicles used in the crime.

The forensic team is examining soil and water samples, as well as objects and tyre marks found

near the scene.

Alerts have also been sent to nearby police stations to check for any missing person reports that could match the description of the deceased.

The victim is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old. Given that the body was found unclothed, police are also investigating the possibility of sexual assault. However, confirmation will depend on the post-mortem report. Senior police officials visited the spot and reviewed the progress of the investigation. Authorities expressed confidence that the victim’s identity would soon be established and the case solved.

Initial findings indicate that the murder took place elsewhere, and the body was dumped in the drain to destroy evidence and obscure identity. (IANS)