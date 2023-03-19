Dispute Between BJP MPs And Rahul Gandhi Took Place During Parliament Panel Meet

Rahul Gandhi spoke extensively about his speech in London during a panel discussion in Parliament on Saturday. The BJP had accused Gandhi of insulting the nation by raising concerns about the state of democracy abroad.



According to sources, the Wayanad MP claimed that he had just questioned on India's democracy and for that reason he could not be considered as "anti-national." At the panel, the previous head of the Congress informed the leaders in attendance that he thinks the problem can be resolved inside.

Gandhi further claimed that he did not invite any other countries to intervene at a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting presided over by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.



Once an MP brought up the subject of political leaders trying to gain favour by promoting Indian democracy abroad, Rahul Gandhi, who remained silent during the opening round later responded and gave replies. Meanwhile, the meeting's purpose was to discuss India's G20 presidency; S. Jaishankar, the minister of foreign affairs, also attended. Mr. Jaishankar gave the committee members a thorough overview of the G20 chairmanship at the beginning of the meeting.

BJP MPs responded to statements made by Mr. Gandhi by claiming that this was not the appropriate forum to speak on this subject. While many opposition MPs supported Mr. Gandhi's right to clarify or defend himself in light of the meeting's indirect reference to his comments made during his visit to London, only a few other MPs in attendance at the meeting agreed with the point made by the BJP MP.



Some BJP MPs reportedly stated that the emergency was the largest stain on India's democracy and that certain people were attempting to deflect attention from India's G20 chairmanship. Rahul Gandhi was prevented by Mr. Jaishankar from responding to these statements during the heated debate and was instructed to make these remarks in front of the House. He instructed Mr. Gandhi to limit his remarks to the committee's subject and to avoid discussing politics.