Disruption of Vehicular Traffic in Delhi Ahead of Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March

Highlights

Read about the disruption in vehicular traffic in the national capital as farmers prepared for their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

Talks between farmers and government ministers remained inconclusive, leading to traffic restrictions at Delhi's borders and heightened security measures.

Authorities, including the Delhi Police and CAPF, enforced Section 144 and restricted the entry of tractor trolleys and assemblies, vowing to seal the borders and prevent any untoward incidents. Despite the inconclusive talks, more than 200 farmer unions planned to march towards Delhi on Tuesday.

Union agriculture minister Arjun Munda, alongside food and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal, participated in the discussions with farmers, reaching a consensus on most issues. The government proposed addressing remaining concerns through a committee, expressing openness to continued dialogue.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced the mobilization of over 200 farmer unions to Delhi to urge the Centre to address their demands.

