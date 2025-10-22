Diwali sales cross record Rs 6 lakh cr

New Delhi: India's Diwali sales touched a record Rs 6.05 lakh crore -- comprising Rs 5.40 lakh crore in goods and Rs 65,000 crore in services -- buoyed by the recent GST reform and strong consumer sentiment, traders' lobby CAIT said on Tuesday. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) based its findings on a nation-wide survey across 60 major distribution centres including state capitals and Tier 2 & 3 cities conducted by its research wing.

Last year, the Diwali sales stood at Rs 4.25 lakh crore, according to CAIT. Mainline retail -- particularly non-corporate and traditional markets -- contributed 85 per cent to the total trade, underscoring a powerful comeback of India's physical markets and small traders, CAIT stated. Sector wise percentage of sales of prominent festive items included Grocery & FMCG 12 per cent, Gold & Jewellery 10 per cent, Electronics & Electricals items 8 per cent, Consumer Durables 7 per cent, Ready-made Garments 7 per cent, Gift Items 7 per cent, Home Décor 5 per cent, Furnishing & Furniture 5 per cent, Sweets & Namkeen 5 per cent, Textiles & Fabrics 4 per cent, Pooja Articles 3 per cent, Fruits & Dry Fruits 3 per cent, among others. CAIT national president B C Bhartia said services sector added Rs 65,000 crore to the sales from sectors such as packaging, hospitality, cab services, travel, event management, tent & decoration, manpower, and delivery

The report found that 72 per cent of surveyed traders attributed higher sales volumes directly to reduced GST rates on daily-use items, footwear, garments, confectionery, home décor, and consumer durables.

Consumers also expressed greater satisfaction with stable pricing, which encouraged sustained festive spending. The report noted that this festive surge will continue through the winter, wedding, and upcoming festive season from mid-January. According to CAIT, Diwali 2025 trade created 50 lakh temporary jobs in logistics, packaging, transport, and retail services.