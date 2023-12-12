Diya Kumari Named Deputy Chief Minister Of Rajasthan by BJP

Diya Kumari, born on January 30, 1971, into a royal family, has been appointed as one of the new Deputy Chief Ministers of Rajasthan by the BJP. Hailing from a lineage of Maharajas, her grandfather, Man Singh II, was the last ruling Maharaja of Jaipur during the British Raj.

Her father, Brigadier Sawai Bhawani Singh, was honored with the Maha Vir Chakra for his valor in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Diya Kumari completed her education at the Maharani Gayatri Devi School and Maharani College in Jaipur. She married Narendra Singh, and they have three children, including Padmanabh Singh, the current Maharaja of Jaipur. Diya Kumari divorced her husband in 2018.

Diya Kumari's political journey commenced in 2013 when she was elected as an MLA from the Sawai Madhopur constituency in Rajasthan. During her initial term, she focused on inclusive development, particularly in the underdeveloped rural areas surrounding the city. In 2019, she stepped onto the national stage as a Member of Parliament from Rajsamand, winning with a significant majority.

Beyond politics, Diya Kumari manages diverse business ventures, including schools, trusts, museums, hotels, and NGOs. She oversees the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum Trust and the Jaigarh Fort Charitable Trust, among other enterprises.

Diya Kumari actively supports women's empowerment and runs the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, focusing on vocational training, education, and livelihood generation for women and girls. She received an honorary doctorate from Amity University, Jaipur, for her contributions to heritage management and philanthropy.

In the recent Rajasthan Assembly polls, Diya Kumari won the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat with a substantial margin. Affectionately known as the "princess who walks on the streets," her promises include ensuring security for women, job opportunities for the youth, and fair treatment for farmers.