DMK launches ‘Get Out Ravi’ campaign against TN Governor after Assembly face-off

The DMK has launched a poster campaign against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi following his walkout from the state Legislative Assembly on the first day of the session.

The party has also announced statewide protest campaigns against the Governor in all districts.

The controversy began on January 6, when the Governor walked out of the Assembly in protest, citing “disrespect” to the Constitution and the National Anthem.

As per the Assembly tradition, the state song 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' is sung at the start of the session, and the national anthem is played at its conclusion.

The Governor objected to the omission of the National Anthem at the start of the session.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin criticised the Governor’s actions, describing them as “childish”.

He accused Ravi of repeatedly insulting the people of Tamil Nadu, the elected government, and the Legislative Assembly, adding that his behaviour was unbecoming of the office he holds.

The DMK’s Chennai West wing launched a poster campaign across the city targeting both the Governor and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The posters feature the faces of Ravi and Palaniswami with the hashtag "#GetOutRavi".

One slogan loosely translates to: “The Governor who violates, and the AIADMK-BJP secret alliance that will save him.”

The controversy extended further when AIADMK chief Palaniswami led his party MLAs into the Assembly wearing badges that read “Yaar Antha Sir?” (Who is that Sir?), referencing the recent Anna University sexual assault case.

The AIADMK MLAs were later evicted from the House.

Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister S. Duraimurugan criticized the Governor’s walkout, calling it a violation of constitutional responsibilities.

Under Article 176 of the Constitution, the Governor is mandated to deliver the customary address at the beginning of the Assembly session. Duraimurugan condemned Ravi’s actions, noting that the Speaker of the House, M. Appavu, had previously clarified the protocol.

Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu is sung before the Governor’s address, and the National Anthem is played at the session’s conclusion. He accused Ravi of showing repeated disregard for these established traditions and questioned his intentions. Duraimurugan further emphasised that the people of Tamil Nadu, the state government, and the Legislative Assembly have always shown unwavering respect for the National Anthem, the Constitution, and the ideals of patriotism and national integration. The DMK’s campaign and protests mark the latest chapter in the strained relationship between the ruling party and the Governor.

aal/dpb