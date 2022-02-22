DMK Leads In All 21 City Corporations During Polls Conducted After Ten Years

At 8 a.m. today, the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections began. On February 19, Tamil Nadu held single-phase elections to fill 12,838 positions in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats, and 649 urban local bodies. There were 74,416 candidates in the race, including several independents.



Throughout the counting of votes for the urban local body elections on Tuesday, some 2,400 officials and 7,200 police personnel from the Greater Chennai, Avadi, and Tambaram commissionerates were deployed.

In 17 corporations, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is now in the lead. In three municipalities and 41 town panchayats, the AIADMK now leads, while the Congress leads in three municipalities and 15 town panchayats.

All of the districts are supervised by strong police teams headed by their respective District Superintendents. A Deputy Superintendent level official oversees security at each counting centre, which is backed up by a large police force recruited from the Tamil Nadu municipal police, Tamil Nadu Special police, and officers from the police camps.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Monday refused to stop the authorities from counting the votes cast in the Coimbatore Corporation, as well as other urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu, elections scheduled on February 19.