DMK MP A Raja joins Santan Dharam Row. Its mental bankruptcy of bloc I.N.D.I.A says BJP

New Delhi : "After Udhayanidhi Stalin, it is now DMK’s A Raja, who denigrates Sanatan Dharma…He kicked up a fresh row by comparing it to social stigma and diseases like HIV and leprosy.

While protesting against the central government’s Vishwakarma Yojana in Chennai, Raja said that Udhyanaidhi's perspective on 'Sanatana Dharma' was relatively mild. "Sanatana and Vishwakarma schemes are not different. Udhayanidhi gently said that Santana Dharma should be eliminated like malaria and dengue,"

"But these diseases don't have a social stigma. To be honest, leprosy was disgusting and so was HIV. So, we need to see this as diseases ridden with social plights like HIV and leprosy."

Reacting to this continued outburst against Santan Dharma by DMK, the BJP described Raja's remarks as "outrageous and vitriolic" and slammed the opposition parties, saying Raja's comments reflect the I.N.D.I.A bloc's "mental bankruptcy" and "deep-rooted Hinduphobia". The Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in his twitter handle said, "Changing name does not conceal one's intent and character,"

He said the country is watching how the Congress and its "friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat". Let these "hate-mongers be reminded that Sanatan is eternal, Sanatan is truth", Pradhan added.