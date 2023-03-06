Doctors Hold Protest In Kerala

The attack on a cardiologist at the Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode will be the subject of a protest on Monday by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). From the Fathima Hospital to the office of the city police commissioner, the protesting doctors will march at 10 a.m.



According to a joint statement from IMA state president Dr. Sulphi N and secretary Dr. Joseph Benaven, it is crucial that the government provide an environment where doctors can function with confidence and a sense of safety. It is imperative that the offenders are prosecuted right away.



They issued a warning that if the administration does not take swift action, the protest would spread throughout the entire state. They stated that the High Court would be made aware of the growing frequency of hospital attacks (at least five per month). The protest was supported by the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) and Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association.

Meanwhile, on Monday, protest gatherings will be held by both organisations at government hospitals and medical schools throughout the state.