Doctors warn of recovered Covid-19 patients again getting attacked by the virus

New Delhi: After South Korea and China, India joined the list of recovered Covid-19 patients getting the infection all over again.

While 10 patients who were discharged from Mohali hospital earlier this week tested positive again, one recovered patient was also found positive in Himachal Pradesh. There are reports that some Coronavirus patients were also found symptomatic in Kerala.

As per the sources, there are less chances recovered patients who have enough antibodies in their blood getting infected again. But, the scenario here is totally different.

Speaking on this, a doctor who runs Covid-19 hospital said, "There are two different things, the infection and disease. Infection can happen when you get the virus inside the body and the disease will happen only when the virus starts multiplying and overwhelms your immune response."

He said that Coronavirus can be present in the body even when a patient's immune system overwhelms the antigen. "Just the mere presence of the virus in your nasal cavity may not actually mean a disease until and unless it is proved that this person has symptoms," he explained.

He added that the virus mutates very fast. "In case the virus has mutated and a new strain has developed you can get the infection again .That is what is being seen in South Korea and in China also," he said.

On the other hand, how does one catch the Covid-19 infection still remains a mystery. The patients do not recall how they infected themselves.

Speaking on this, the doctor said, "It is a million-dollar question. People say it is airborne, some say it is a droplet infection. Yes the virus has to come inside your mouth, nose or wherever the mucous surface is. The only way out is to block the transmission."

The doctors have stressed on three important things to stop transmission of Covid-19 disease, wearing masks so that the droplets do not fall on others or the things around us, to maintain sizeable social distance so that droplets do not fall on your face or body and thirdly to avoid visiting crowded places. The biggest reason of the transmission of Covid-19 is that people stop wearing a mask while being around colleagues, family members and friends thinking that it is not harmful.