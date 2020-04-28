Dolphins in Meerut stuns citizens

Meerut: A video that is being widely circulated on social media shows the elusive Ganges river dolphin swimming near Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

The Ganges river dolphin is a freshwater dolphin found primarily in the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers and their tributaries in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. The Ganga got cleaned after lockdown.

The dolphin, recognised as India's national aquatic animal, is now considered an endangered species, making the sighting all the more special for wildlife lovers on social media.

The undated video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Akash Deep Badhawan, who said that he was "fortunate" to spot the dolphins in the Ganges river near Meerut.