Don't let guard down, Covid not yet over

New Delhi: On the eve of 75th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind warned against letting the guard down against the coronavirus disease and urged the people to get vaccinated.

Stating that India is yet to come out of the devastating effects of the pandemic, Kovind said, "Vaccines are the best protection provided by science for all of us at the moment. I urge all the countrymen to get vaccinated as per protocol as soon as possible." Kovind also touched upon India's "stellar performances" in Tokyo Olympics and hailed the athletes for bringing in the maximum number of medals in the country's 121 years' participation in the event.

The President said Covid-19 is not yet over and appealed the people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. The President added that at present, vaccine is the biggest protection that we have against Covid-19.

"Our experience of the pandemic has taught that we still need to take precautions," he said. "I appreciate the hard work done by our doctors, nurses, health workers and other Corona warriors. Their service helped the country to control the second wave of Covid-19," he said. Stressing on the importance of vaccination, President Kovind termed vaccines the "best possible protection science offers to us". He urged all eligible citizens who are yet to get vaccinated to do so at the earliest and inspire others. On the morning of August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour and address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. This will be his eighth Independence Day address after taking the office. The speech is likely to begin at 7.30 am.

