'Don't make excuses of BJP-led MCD's failure', Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah

New Delhi: Hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for levelling allegations against Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked "not to make excuses of your failure, but tell what you have done in 15 years".

While inaugurating the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's waste-to-energy plant in Tehkhand on Thursday, Union Home Minister launched a scathing attack on AAP and accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of running the government with the help of advertisements.

In a series of tweets, AAP Convenor Kejriwal hit back at Shah, saying that in the next MCD poll, Delhi will decide whether they want a Delhi full of garbage or a clean Delhi.

"How much money did the Central government give to MCD in 15 years? Wasn't there a BJP government in both places? A double engine? Don't make excuses for your failure. Tell the public what work you have done in the last 15 years. I challenge you," he asked on the allegation of step-motherly treatment to three erstwhile civic bodies.

"For something you could not do in 15 years, now you want three more years for that? Why should people trust you? You won't be able to do it. Now we will make Delhi garbage-free," Kejriwal said in another tweet in Hindi.

"In the next MCD polls, people of Delhi have to choose whether they want a Delhi full of garbage or a clean Delhi," he stated in another tweet.

The waste-to-energy plant in southeast Delhi's Tehkhand will produce 25 megawatts (MW) of power by utilising 2,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) daily being dumped at the Okhla landfill site.

The dates for elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be announced anytime soon as the Home Ministry recently accepted and notified the final delimitation commission report.